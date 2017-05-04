If you’re still trying to decide whether to get the new LG G6 or not, maybe now is the time as T-Mobile is offering a great deal. You can avail of LG’s latest premium flagship phone for only $500 on full price or $20 montly fee for 24 months with a $20 downpayment. If you have an awesome credit rating, you can get this promo and also get a free Google Home and an LG G Pad X. The rumored LG G6 Mini may not be enough for you and frankly, you don’t have to wait for it because the Un-Carrier’s offer is already good.

The phone only started shipping in the United States and international markets second week of April. The smartphone soon became the subject of several stress tests like that Durability Test, Speed Test, and another Scratch, Bend, and Drop Test. In our LG G6 review, we said it is simple and direct to the point. It rivals the Galaxy S8 and is actually less inexpensive.

The free tablet and smart speaker make the LG G6 all the more attractive because the LG G Pad X already costs around $240 while the Google Home is valued at $129. The $500 price tag on the LG G6 is definitely a great value for money.

To review, the phone boasts of a 5.7- QHD+ FullVision display, front and back wide angle cameras, IP68 water and dust resistance, square camera mode, Google Assistant, 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 821 processor, and Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

