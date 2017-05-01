The LG G6 is slowly winning in the premium flagship category. It’s not because some Galaxy S8 owners are experiencing problems with their phones but because the G6 is simply an impressive device even if it doesn’t run on the latest Snapdragon processor. It may soon have a smaller sibling in the form of the LG G6 mini as the other South Korean tech giant is believed to be working on such.

Looking at the images, the LG device appears to be a smaller LG G6. Of course, it’s belived to be the LG G6 Mini with a body smaller than the flagship phone. The screen is said to have a 5.4-inch screen, below 80% screen-to-body ratio, and the same 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s not clear whether some hardware specs of the G6 will be retained on the G6 mini but it would be interesting to have another powerful choice. The LG G6’s 5.7-inch screen could be large for some people so the 4.5-inch screen may be just right.

The ‘LG G6 Mini’ name is only a guess but we’re thinking it might be called the ‘LG G6 Lite’ or ‘LG G6 SE’. Last year, the LG G5 SE was introduced as a more affordable entry into the emerging markets in Central and South American countries.

There’s no information on pricing and availability yet but we welcome the possibility of a lighter LG G6. We’re guessing this one will compete with the yet-to-be-released Galaxy S8 mini variant.

VIA: TechnoBuffalo