Good news to those who live in the United States. The LG G6 which you’ve been anticipating for since the Mobile World Congress is finally available in the country. If you pre-ordered for one from T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, expect your new Android Nougat smartphone to be delivered anytime soon. You can also now avail of the G6 from US Cellular, B&H, and Best Buy.

If you got excited with the idea of an LG G6 and a Google Home, well yes, you’re about to receive the smart speaker soon too from Verizon. Perhaps by now, you’ve decided that the LG G6 is the flagship phone for you after all the reviews, hands-on, speedtest, durability test, another stress test, and the time it was dunked, frozen, and thawed.

To review, the LG G6 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, QHD+ FullVision Display, 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, 564ppi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP camera setup with optical image stabilization, and an all-in-one battery.

AT&T sells the LG G6 on AT&T Next for $24/month for 30 months or $30/month for two years on have eligible service. Verizon sells the phone for $28 per month with zero downpayment for two or a full price of $672 but with a one-time activation fee of $30. As for T-Mobile, it’s selling the phone with a lower price of $26 per month plus $26 downpaymebt for 2 years or $650. T-Mobile will also give you a free Google Home if you order a G6 before April 30.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA