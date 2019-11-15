The Google Stadia gaming platform is finally launching in the market in a few days. The US is getting access first and other countries will soon follow. Stadia was first introduced to us as a cheat-proof and cloud-based video game platform by Google. The team held a press conference ahead of E3 2019 and the Stadia controller soon went up for pre-order on the Google Store. We also learned the Google Stadia would support the Pixel 3 series and multiplayer gaming.

A list of confirmed launch games was made available and then confirmed recently. The Google Stadia app is now available for download from the Play Store. The Pixel 2 is also said to be supported.

Google Stadia is said to come to Android TV next year via Android 11. That is a possibility but we’ll have to get our hands on the Stadia and Stadia Controller. A few weeks ago, Google also detailed the initial Stadia Controller setup. Today, more information has been posted on the Stadia Controller support page.

Stadia Controller parts have been detailed. On the bottom side, you will see a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and label plate. On the other side are the left and right bumpers, left and right triggers, and a USB-C port.

The Stadia button has many functions. It is mainly used to access menus and turn the platform on. The controller comes with a built-in status light. It is used to turn on the Stadia platform, Open the Stadia menu to do different things, Open the platform menu, and Turn the controller off.

Google has detailed the Stadia button, Gameplay controls, Other buttons, Status light, and the Ports available. There are plenty of game controls that may confuse you but we know as with any other gaming console and controller, a real gamer will get to memorize them. The Menu, Options, Assistant, and Capture buttons all offer quick access to certain features.