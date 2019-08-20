Google Stadia is here to stay. We haven’t fully tried the cloud gaming service but we know it has the potential to go big because you know, it’s from Google. But then again it already has major competition like NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. It’s not up to us to judge yet but we will just have to try everything. The cloud gaming service was introduced by the tech giant earlier this year as a cheat-proof cloud-based video game platform. Initially, it would support Pixel 3 series and multiplayer gaming.

The company wants everyone to have more memorable gaming experiences. What it does is to allow Stadia subscribers to play AAA games on whatever device they have whether an Android phone, laptop, desktop, Chromecast TV, or Chrome browsers. Google Stadia has yet to launch in the market but we now have an idea what games will be ready at launch.

The November release of Google Stadia is still three months from today. Google has enough time to prepare games for streaming.

A list has been provided already. They are as follows: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Baldur’s Gate 3, Borderlands, Cyberpunk 2077, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2: The Collection, Destroy All Humans!, DOOM, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Get Packed, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Gods & Monsters, GRID, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K20, Orcs Must Die! 3, Rage 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Samurai Shodown, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Superhot, The Crew 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Thumper, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Trials Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Windjammers 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood .

These Launch Games are all the Stadia Games released so far as per the Stadia team. The titles weren’t mentioned during Google’s press conference at the E3 2019 but they are now being prepared by the tech firm.