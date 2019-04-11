The Pokemon GO team is not quitting anytime soon. We believe the popular augmented reality game will go on as long as there are avid fans and trainers. The latest update is the Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza event coming back for Easter. Well, it’s not really because of such event but you know, eggs are popping up everywhere. What better way to go with the trend than by having the Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza. 2 km Eggs of some Pokemon will be ready. Also available is an Egg-focused Field Research.

Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza will begin on April 16, 1PM (PDT). The global event will end on April 23, 2019, 1PM (PDT).

During the Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza event, your Pokemon can receive additional power. Try to update hatch the Egg and you will receive bonus Candy.

Some rare Pokemon may also be out like Buneary. Buneary may also appear in its Shiny form so watch out for it during the whole duration of the event.

Othe special bonus include 2× Incubator effectiveness, 2× Hatch Candy, Field Research, and Lucky Eggs lasting twice longer. Other Pokemon may also hatch from Eggs and you can be lucky to watch them.

The Egg-focused Field Research will be available in limited-time only during the Pokemon GO Eggstravaganza week. There are a lot of things to do like more hatching and training.

Do Adventure Sync and prepare your Incubators for this special event. Note that this is different from the new event available this April as mentioned earlier.

The Pokemon Go team may be updating the game less frequently now than before but it’s not neglecting the AR game. A number of upgrades have been introduced last quarter including letting Trainers switch to another team and “Go Snapshot” for better Pokemon Go pics. Just before 2018 ended, Pokemon GO Trainer Battles added PvP challenges.

SOURCE: PokemonGoLive