If you think that people aren’t that serious anymore about Pokémon Go, you probably have the wrong (or right?) set of friends. We expect the game to get popular again with the imminent release of the Detective Pikachu movie as people will probably not get enough of the cute monsters even as seen on the trailers. Based on the codes seen on future updates, expect the April update to have even more new treats, including a new form of Mewtwo and a new major event this month.

In the trailer released a couple of months back, we saw a somewhat menacing looking Mewtwo, which long-time players know is one of the most epic Pokémons. It looks like there will be three forms of Mewtwo that will be coming to the game, based on the code spotted. There might also be shiny Pokémons coming soon, as well as a new way in which Incenses will summon the monsters.

The update to version 0.139.1 also has references to a lot of hopefully upcoming new things like Adventure Sync V2 (which should give you notifications for nearby Pokémon and special items), descriptions for Alolan Pokémon, new poses for male and female users (like Go Time, Power Pose, Sassy Pokeball, Holding Pokeball, etc), and a new set of badges that should be arriving in the game on April 18.

There will be a Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in Germany this year but it may also be available in other countries as there are a lot of tasks that were added. This includes getting rewards (candy!) for walking a Buddy, catching a Pokémon, using berries to help catch them, sending gifts, hatching eggs, etc.

There will also be at least one major event this month. We don’t know if this is the one already but on April 10, 12PM to 1PM in your local time zone, you’ll have a Legendary Lunch Hour which should give you an increased number of five-star raids with Origin Forme Gratina.

