It’s definitely happening: Player versus Player battles (PvP) for Pokemon GO is finally announced. The feature isn’t ready yet but Pokemon GO Trainer Battles will be out soon. A lot of trainers will be happy to know this kind of challenge is being prepped to roll out for the remaining fans. We have no idea how many thousands or millions are out there still playing the popular augmented reality game that has been phenomenal the past couple of years but we know there are still loyal fans.

Trainer Battles on Pokemon GO will let you play with another trainer in different challenges at a given time. With a Battle Code, you can gather a team and fight it out in Trainer Battles to win different rewards such as Evolution items. A Trainer Battle League determines a player’s level or skills, as well as, CP limit of a character.

Pokemon GO Trainer Battles is only for those nearby. You can also play with other trainers with your Ultra Friends and Best Friends. This means you can challenge a friend from anywhere in the world.

As with every Trainer, you are expected to be smart and strategic. It doesn’t matter who or what you are up against, you need to do your best every time.

Note that battles happen in real-time. They happen quickly, no thanks to Fast Attack and Charged Attack moves. To begin, you can use Stardust and Candy to unlock a bonus. Take advantage of Charged Attack for your Pokemon so you’re off to a good start.

SOURCE: Pokemon GO Live