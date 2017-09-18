Since June, SEGA has been bringing classic games to mobile with the Sega Forever collection. A number of games have been added already including the Virtua Tennis Challenge, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ristar, Golden Axe, and Space Harrier II Classic which was added to the lineup only last week. There are more games available and good news, Sega is offering a special sale until the 21st of September.

The offer began only last September 14 and some titles are now available with a 50% discount. From $1.99, the games are now down to $0.99.

Here are the Sega Forever games that can be availed for less than a dollar: Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, Comix Zone, Golden Axe, Kid Chameleon, Phantasy Star II, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ristar, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Harrier II, and Virtua Tennis Challenge.

Note that the discount is on the IAP (in-app purchases) items. These games are actually free to download but IAPs make each game more fun and exciting to experience. Here are links to Play Store listing of the classic mobile games:

VIA: Reddit