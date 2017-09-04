In a bid to get a chunk out of the Android gaming market, Japanese gaming outfit SEGA has elected to bring its classic arcade titles to Android devices. They kicked off their SEGA Forever collection with the popular Sonic the Hedgehog title, and they have continued releasing one game per month to this collection. This month, it’s the side-scrolling “Golden Axe”.

Golden Axe is one of those difficult games you found in the arcade, and you had to have a steady supply of quarters just to progress through the game and eventually beat it. With its port to Android via Unity emulator (some lag here and there), the game is as difficult as ever. Fortunately, the developers have included an easy mode to make the game accessible to new players.

Golden Axe is a classic beat ‘em up – use your character’s skills to keep the baddies away, or decimate them with powerful spells. The question really is, how far can you get in the game? SEGA has added a couple of features into the Android port, with Google Play Games integration and a new duel mode. Rumors also say that a multiplayer mode might be available soon.

The game is free to play, with ads supported. You can spend USD$1.99 to get rid of the ads, though. I remember playing this game with a couple of friends, so it’s a great nostalgia hit for me. Check out the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store