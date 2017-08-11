SEGA has been bringing classic arcade games to mobile for free since June to its tSEGA Forever classic games collection. We have tried a few old games already including SONIC The Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon, COMIX ZONE, The Revenge of Shinobi, and Virtua Tennis Challenge. Next to be added is ‘Ristar’.

You may probably remember this action game from your childhood. In this game, you are required to rescue about six planets that span the galaxy. Take advantage of Ristar with its extendable arms to smash and grab the minions.

In every planet, there is a unique boss that you need to fight in a battle. There are enemies all around and your main goal is to just destroy them. You will need to finish each level by performing shooting attacks. This way, you can kill multiple enemies in just one or a few big hits.

This retro game was out over 20 years ago by SEGA. It was designed by Takumi Miyake with Yuji Uekawa as lead artists. The background music was by Tomoko Sasaki. Ristar was supposed to be a rabbit with extendible ears but became a star with extendable arms.

Download Ristar from the Google Play Store