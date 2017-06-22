Those who grew up playing Sega games will find this news exciting–you can now download the classic games on your mobile device. The popular gaming company has launched the SEGA Forever deal that brings the games from your childhood to your smartphone or tablet. If you started your career as a gamer with SEGA, now is the time for a throwback. Make the young generation of geeky gamers play these titles and see if they are worthy to be called real gamers.

The SEGA Forever team tweeted that the first games would be rolling out within the next 24 hours. True enough, you can now enjoy the old games that were released decades ago for different gaming consoles like the Dreamcast, Genesis/Mega Drive, or the Master System among others. Both iOS and Android users can enjoy the classic games for free.

SEGA will let you store the game progress. You can also have the chance to go high up the leaderboard and enjoy controller support. Feel free to use any wireless Bluetooth controller for a more enjoyable gaming even when offline.

New games will be released each month so you can enjoy the old games that made you the best gamer that you are today. Now available on the Google Play Store are the following:

• SONIC The Hedgehog

• Altered Beast

• Phantasy Star II

• Kid Chameleon

• COMIX ZONE

SOURCE: SEGA (1),(2)