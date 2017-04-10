The HTC U Ultra is the Taiwanese tech giant’s premium flagship phone for this year. Two versions will be ready: a 64GB with Gorilla Glass 5 display and a 128GB model with a sapphire crystal glass screen. The U Ultra with smaller storage has been available in several markets already. Meanwhile, the limited-edition sapphire screen with 128GB U Ultra is out in Taiwan. The phone will also be ready in more places beginning April 18 as the HTC U Ultra will be released in Europe.

Switzerland and Germany will receive the sapphire version of the U Ultra with a €849 or CHF 849 price tag. That really is pricier than the €699 Gorilla Glass version. The better display and twice the storage is somewhat worth the extra €150 if you are very particular with resolution, screen durability, and having more memory.

Honestly, we’re having second thoughs about this HTC U Ultra as build quality is questionable according to the teardown video we saw. Phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch display screen, 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, Adreno 530, 4GB RAM, 12MP main camera with dual LED flash and OIS, 16MP front-facing cam, and 1080p video recording capability. Standard sensors are also there: fingerprint sensor, compass, proximity, gyro, and accelerometer.

Note that the HTC U Ultra has received its first major software update already. We’ve seen it go through a series of durability tests and the HTC Sense Companion AI app is also now available for download.

