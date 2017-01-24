We’ve got our hands on the HTC U Ultra and U Play a few weeks ago and we said that the two are very interesting. We’re curious to know how HTC will continue to market the new products that are within the high-end category and have many rivals from bigger names. The Taiwanese tech giant has been struggling the past couple of years and we’re just happy that it still has its staying power and determination to remain in the mobile business.

HTC is said to be putting the “U” at the center. This brings the artificial intelligence (AI) into our everyday mobile lives. We’re really excited to see how this one will fare and if it will ever make it far. The two definitely have potential but we’re uncertain if they will sell with their high price tags.

We just got information about their pricing and availability. The HTC U Ultra Sapphire edition will be sold for $922 in Taiwan (NT$28,900). That’s for the 128GB version. Meanwhile, the HTC U Ultra with 32GB of storage will be $749. These phones will be out in March and you can pre-order for them now from HTC’s e-store.

In the United States, the HTC U Ultra with 32GB internal storage is also listed on pre-order and will be out by mid-March.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: HTC