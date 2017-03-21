The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now the highly-anticipated premium flagship smartphone in the mobile community. It skipped the Mobile World Congress because the South Korean tech giant has been working on several quality assurance tests and making sure that standard protocols are followed. Last year’s Note 7 fiasco prompted the company to be more cautious this time so the overheating and explosions won’t happen again. Much has been said about the S8 duo and we’re only waiting for a few more days before the details we know are confirmed.

We’re certain there will be two models: the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. We’re not sure about the S8 Plus name but it’s definite two sizes will be unveiled. Between the two, the smaller one will be the main model. The choice isn’t a surprise because OEMs usually go for the more basic variant while the bigger model will just be an improved version.

Samsung is believed to be producing more Galaxy S8 for obvious reasons. We’re assumming consumers will want the 5.8-inch phone as the standard. The S8 Plus is bigger and is probably in the same category as the previous Notes more than like the S6 Edge or S7 Edge.

Samsung Electronics is said to ship 2.6 million units of the Galaxy S8. The bigger Galaxy S8+ will only have 2.1 million as target when they are released in April. We’re assumming tthe figure will change once pre-orders begin, perhaps increasing to 4.5M and 3.3million for the two Galaxy S8 phones.

The company’s initial combined supply for March and April will be 12.5 million (7.1M and 5.4M). Samsung is hopeful they will sell millions within the first few weeks since last year’s Galaxy S7 phones hit 10 million in 20 days. The assumption that the 5.8-inch model will be preferred over the bigger model is there.

We’re one with Samsung in hoping for the best. The tech giant has been through a lot the past year–battery explosions no thanks to the suppliers’ fault, series of recalls, Exchange Programs, mobile carriers dropping support, operating profit going down by 30%, and the recent scandal involving an executive.

Samsung needs to work on a new marketing strategy if it wants to keep the business going. We’re somehow positive things will be alright this year. Cross your fingers.

VIA: etnews