It’s the start of a new year, and we might finally know the cause of why Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phablets kept burning up. As 2017 starts rolling on, news sources from Korea say that Samsung is ready to reveal the cause of its major 2016 headache – the erstwhile gorgeous Note 7’s and why a lot of them exploded. It looks like the announcement will happen later this month.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 7 phablet in August last year, around a month earlier than usual to get a head start on the launch of Apple’s iPhone 7 variants. Soon, news of combusting Note 7 units became a mainstay in press reports and tech blogs, numerous enough to be regarded as more than just freak incidents. Samsung diligently recalled all units – even the ones that they thought had the battery fixed – but never really announced a legit cause of the issue.

The South Korean gadget giant then said as the 2016 ended that it will look into all aspects of the Note 7 so it can announce a definitive cause behind the failure of the phablet. Most industry pundits think that there might be a combination of factors to this issue – and not just the battery.

Most consumers have probably put the issue behind them, but Samsung users still have the right to know what was going on inside the phablet that could have endangered lives. We will have to see as January progresses how Samsung will present the results of their probe.

