Samsung Pay has been around for over two years now. It first launched on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge and has since expanded to more devices, countries, banks, and global merchants. The mobile payment service was recently activated on the Gear S2 and the S3 and we can expect more devices will follow. Next service to be given support by Samsung on the mobile payment method is Discover.

In case you didn’t know, the Discover Card is another credit card you can use for shopping. The Samsung Pay-Discover Card support means you can link your Discover information to your Samsung Pay so you only need to tap and pay during shopping. Discover Card is only one credit card company but we know more from different banks and financial institutions will be added.

Samsung has already integrated Visa checkout for more merchants so we’re expecting more companies will also integrate them. Samsung Pay is easier for some customers and companies because it uses both MST or NFC technology. This means it is also compatible with most terminals and credit/debit card readers.

At present, Samsung Pay is available on premium Galaxy phones but it will soon be ready on future mid-range phones. This mobile payment service rivals the Google Wallet, Android Pay, and Apple Pay.

VIA: The Verge