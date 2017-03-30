The mobile payment industry is about to get a boost . No, there’s no new service introduced yet but Samsung Pay just announced its strategic partnership with Visa. With this move, the service will soon expand and be supported by more merchants all over the world. As long as there is the Visa Checkout sign available, Samsung Pay will work.

Samsung Pay has been around for over two years but the service is still limited to select Galaxy devices. It’s been improved the past months and have expanded to several countries like India, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore among others. Back in December, we also noted that Samsung Pay will roll out to more Galaxy phones this 2017. We don’t see any problem in releasing the update. We just knew it’s only a matter of time before the mobile payment service is ready for more people in more regions and straight from more devices.

The Samsung devices with fingerprint authentication will see be able to use Samsung Pay. The Visa Checkout partnership is a step ahead in the mobile payments game because Visa is supported in most stores and establishments. This allows a more streamlined checkout experience which is now possible on mobile devices.

Samsung Pay can be effective in increasing merchants’ checkout conversion rates. It is fast and secure all the time. It is very much convenient because the platform is also available on numerous merchant sites not only in the United States or South Korea but worldwide.

