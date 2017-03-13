Mobile payment platforms seem to be slowly but surely growing as they are opening in more markets lately. Samsung Pay is one of those platforms, but what’s slowing down its growth, aside from having to deal with various banks and financial institutions, is that it is currently limited to premium smartphones like the Galaxy S series and the recently introduced Galaxy A smartphones. Rumors are now going around that they will also be bringing Samsung Pay to markets that are not big on premium devices.

Not all markets are big on premium smartphones like the flagship Galaxy S series or the Galaxy A lineup which has just recently seen the light of day. The problem is that Samsung Pay is only available those devices, therefore limiting their market reach significantly. But now it seems they’re looking into adding more devices that will be able to make payments with just a tap on the phone to the credit card terminal. Well, that is if you believe the two unnamed sources who apparently spoke to Mashable.

Since Samsung Pay uses fingerprint for verification, and most low-end Samsung phones don’t have that kind of support, then the other option for authentication would be to enter a PIN number. It looks like India will be the first market they will test it out on, specifically on the budget Samsung J series. Actually, Samsung Pay is already testing out in the country, limited to MasterCard and Visa card holders as well as Paytm, the biggest mobile wallet app in India currently.

Recently manufactured Samsung smartphones, whether premium or entry-level or mid-tier devices, apparently already have the hardware to support Samsung Pay. So it may only be a matter of a software update so users can install and download the mobile app. Let’s wait for an official announcement, hopefully soon.

VIA: Mashable