Samsung Pay continues to challenge both Android Pay and Apple Pay when it comes to mobile payment gateways. The secret though to getting ahead of the competition is to expand to more countries, banks and financial institutions, and gadgets, faster than its competitors. And that is a challenge that all the players have been experiencing. This week, Samsung Pay expands to four more countries, has enhanced features for the new Samsung devices, and brings value adding services to some of its markets.

The payment platform is officially launching in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. This is actually the first time that Samsung Pay is in the Nordics and the Middle East respectively. They are also now going into early access in Hong Kong and Switzerland, opening it up to beta testers and eventually officially launching soon of course, signaling the continuing commitment in the Asian and European markets.

Since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ comes with a brand new (well, sort of brand new) goodie, you can also now use the iris scanner as a biometric authentication. Samsung Pay is also now available on the Gear S3 in three more markets namely Russia, Sweden, and the UAE. They join the other three countries where it was previously available: US, Singapore, Australia.

Samsung Pay also now integrates loyalty and membership cards in Sweden and the UAE while prepaid cards will also be allowed in Switzerland when it officially launches. This is part of the value added services that they want to offer so that it can get a leg up on its competitors.

