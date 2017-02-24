Samsung Pay continues its expansion throughout the Asia Pacific and the Southeast Asian region. After launching in Australia, Singapore, and Thailand, it’s now the the turn of Malaysia. The mobile payment system is finally available in the country through its partnership with major banks like Maybank, Citibank, Standard & Chartered, as well as Visa and MasterCard. If you have any of the compatible devices and you have a card with any of the supported banks, then you can start paying for your purchases through your mobile device.

In case you’ve been living under a digital rock, Samsung Pay is the OEM’s way of letting you leave your wallet at home and pay for your purchases just by tapping your mobile device to the payment machines of stores with that kind of support. All you have to do is have a card with a bank that has partnered with Samsung. In Malaysia’s case, you need to have an account with Maybank, CIMB, Citibank, and Standard Chartered.

Samsung has actually included value-added services localized per market that they launch in. In Singapore, they’ve included public transport, prepaid cards in Thailand, and in Malaysia, this means partnering with loyalty cards since that’s still a big deal in this market. They have inked partnerships with B Infinite, Bonuslink, and Sunway Pals, and they plan to add more in the future.

Another important component in being able to use Samsung Pay is that you need to have a compatible smartphone. For now, the only devices that can use this app are Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note5, Galaxy A5 (2017 and 2016) and A7 (2017 and 2016).

SOURCE: Samsung