Samsung is still working on the next-generation foldable phone models. We’re anticipating the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but before it’s released, we can expect for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It may not be the final name of the product but it will be the third release of the Flip model from the South Korean tech giant. The first-gen was introduced in February last year as the Galaxy Z Flip. It was then followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G as few months later.

The third release could be this Galaxy Z Flip 3. The year 2020 ended with us saying the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be “downgraded” to a budget device. A new model will be released this year and is said to come with a narrower frame and 120Hz screen.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has leaked on Twitter. According to our source, the foldable flip smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (LTPO). The external display is around 2-inches. The phone will be powered by a 3700mAh battery.

The Samsung foldable phone will come with a 10MP selfie shooter and a three rear camera system that is comprosed of a 12MP + 12MP + 64MP tele cameras. The back of the phone will be Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device features 25-watt fast charging, stereo speaker, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It boasts UTG durability but we have yet to test it out. The phone is also said to run on Snapdragon 888 but an Exynos variant may be expected as well.