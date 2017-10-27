Aside from the Galaxy S9, Samsung is also expected to release a new foldable smartphone with a flexible screen. The device is said to have a foldable display, one with a stretchable OLED screen. We earlier mentioned release was pushed to 2019 but looks like it will be earlier than promised. We’re now in the last quarter of the year so the foldable display phone is getting closer.

We’re looking at the Samsung Galaxy X (model SM-G888) as the device spotted getting Bluetooth certification. When it comes to design, we’re assuming it will look more like the patent design for the Galaxy X device from last year.

Another document was discovered showing new sketches of what is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy X. Samsung submitted this to the Korean Intellectual Property Office earlier this week with a ‘flexible electronic device’ reference. The images show the phone folds inwards. It is a clamshell alright but the display screen is the one folding and not two separate panels.

The display may not be fully flexible but closer to what we’ve been imagining. The release date could be February and it may be launched at the Mobile World Congress. Samsung can also choose to show off the Galaxy X at the CES in January.

VIA: LetsGoDigital