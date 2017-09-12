This isn’t the first time we’re hearing this but the South Korean tech giant plans on launching a foldable phone in 2018. This was contrary to the 2019 release being pushed before. There may have been major developments since the time foldable displays were shown off at the Mobile World Congress. We even said one time that foldable smartphones are set to launch in the 3rd quarter. This good news is interesting since in November last year, Samsung was still trying to decide if a foldable phone should be released.

Samsung Electronic’s CEO for smartphone business said the company will launch a foldable phone next year. This is different from the clamshell-foldable smartphones we’ve already seen the past years. The Note or the S series will include one phone with foldable display next year. It’s just a goal which is now being added to the tech giant’s roadmap.

Koh said, “We have a plan to adopt a foldable display in our roadmap. We are currently addressing some technological hurdles to commercialize such a device. We will launch a foldable device when we are fully ready, and we are aiming to do so next year.”

It’s not clear if it will be part of the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note line but we’re guessing it will be for the Note phablet since the Note community has more use for a more premium screen.

VIA: The Korea Herald