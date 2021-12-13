The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be released. We can expect at least two variants in most markets: the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+. An Ultra variant is also anticipated with more premium specs and features. In recent months, we have seen images surfacing on the web. Some details have been shared as well including the Ultra model having a wide notch. The tablets may also be delayed but we believe their launch is imminent. A source proudly shared some more details about all three tablets as confirmed by retailers.

Our source listed down the specs of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ will be available in Silver or Dark Gray. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 12GB onboard storage. It will come with WiFi-only or with 5G.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature a 12.4-inch. It will be ready in Dark Gray or Silver. The 8GB RAM version will have 128GB storage with WiFi or 5G.

The biggest version, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will be equipped with a large 14.6-inch screen. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will feature WiFi or 5G. The 12GB with 512GB storage will be ready with only 5G in Dark Gray color option.

If you may remember, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra hit Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 12 a few months ago. The Ultra variant may be released in limited units given its massive display that also has a limited market. It may use Exynos 2200 chipset Snapdragon 898 aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.