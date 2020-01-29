The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is the first-ever 5G tablet not only from the South Korean tech giant but in the world. It was part of the rumor mill as early as July last year as specs were made public before the official launch. More photos and features were leaked, showing the color options and an awkward S-Pen location. The tablet was said to have a larger battery but would be lighter. It then launched with the new S Pen and Bixby support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 received an HDR10+ certification while the company started offering incentives for Galaxy Tab S6 pre-orders. The first 5G tablet is a special variant. Specs were leaked earlier this January and now we have information about its arrival.

The Galaxy S6 5G will be out in South Korea first beginning tomorrow, January 30, Thursday. It will already offer 5G support so expect ultra-speed mobile Internet and performance. Aside from the powerful 5G, the tablet boasts an almost bezel-less 10.5-inch super-amorphous screen, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and AKG acoustics. With 5G connectivity, real-time 4K broadcast streaming, massive game streaming, and AR content are possible with no lag or delay.

Design-wise, this Galaxy 5G tablet comes in matte metal and mountain gray color. It’s only 5.7mm thick-thin and weighs only 420g. Of course, this one works with the latest S Pen that can recognize gestures for free control.

The mountain gray 128GB model will cost about $850 in South Korea. You can get one from any of the top three mobile carriers in the country. No information on availability and pricing in the US yet and other regions but we’ll let you know soon.