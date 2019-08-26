It’s been a while since people have been pretty excited about an Android tablet and Samsung is hoping that the momentum of its Galaxy Tab S6 would carry until it’s available in the market. A few days ago, pre-orders for the flagship tablet have started in the U.S. and the OEM is offering up a few incentives to get people to bite. You get half off the official keyboard which should be good for your productivity and 4 months of YouTube Premium which is probably not good for your concentration.

The Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. One variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while another has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and both have a microSD slot for expansion. It has a pretty decent dual main camera with 13MP + 5MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing one. It has a 7,040 mAh battery and also comes with an S-Pen that sticks to the back with a magnet.

If you pre-order the tablet, you’ll get 50% off the keyboard which normally costs $180. Having this accessory will be very useful for those who want to use the tablet for work on the go. And if you want to use the device as your entertainment hub, you will get 4 months free of YouTube Premium if you pre-order until September 5. However, you have to be a new subscriber to avail of the free trial.

Only the Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S6 is available for pre-order. You can choose from three colors: Cloud Blue, Mountain Grey, and Rose Blush. The 128GB variant comes at $650 but just add $80 more and you can get the 256GB tablet already. You can also trade in an eligible phone or tablet and save up to $350 when you pre-order it before it officially goes on sale in the market.

Samsung is hoping that this will somehow revitalize the not-so-exciting Android tablet market. The LTE version should be available soon although only T-Mobile has confirmed for now that they will be carrying it. The pre-order page on Amazon says it will start shipping the Galaxy Tab S6 by September 6 so you should get going on that pre-order if you want to avail of the special offers.