Samsung may not be the first mobile brand to launch a real, working 5G phone but the company may boast to be the first in coming up with the first 5G tablet. Several 5G phones are already out in the market in countries where there is 5G connectivity. A 5G tablet sounds promising because of the Internet speed it could reach. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G is mainly an enhanced version of the Galaxy Tab S6 we were introduced to earlier this year.

As the first-ever tablet with 5G speed, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will sell beyond the usual. The device with model number SM-T866N is no doubt the Galaxy Tab S6 5G as per several sources.

If you’re just waiting for a 5G tablet, you don’t have to wait long because Samsung has heard your prayers. If you can’t wait, then, you can always choose from a number of Samsung 5G phones including the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy A90, and the Galaxy Fold. We’re not just sure about the phones’ availability in your country but they should be available in key markets.

There is no final and official announcement yet of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G release but it should happen soon. The said device was recently spotted on WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. Appearances on those two often indicate the upcoming arrival of a major device.