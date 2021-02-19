The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will soon get a sibling. No, it won’t be a Galaxy Tab A8 yet but a Lite version. A teaser image of a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has surfaced on Twitter. The Android is said to come with an 8.7-inch screen for immersive entertainment, a slim metal design, and one-hand operation. The device is said to launch on June 2021. That’s summer already and is actually earlier than the September launch of the Galaxy Tab A7.

The Galaxy Tab A7 mid-range slate was first spotted on Google Play Console back in July last year. It was only in September that it was announced together with the Galaxy A42 5G and the Galaxy Fit 2. The tablet was then made available in the United States in October.

Just recently, Samsung sent out an update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series, focusing on its S-Pen function and 360-degree audio. Today, we’re learning the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be the next mid-range tablet from the South Korean tech giant.

Our source gave us some idea about the device. The image shows thick bezels especially the chin and forehead. There is also a camera on the rear, upper left corner. The selfie camera is on the center of the chin when it portrait orientation.

There is no mention about the Android version but we’re expecting Android 11 with One UI 3.0 only and not Android 12 yet. The processor could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC.

Samsung is also believed to release a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite–also in June. It may deliver 5G connectivity already, a 12.4-inch screen, and allow Galaxy continuity.