Samsung isn’t slowing down. After the Unpacked event which was the launch of some of its latest flagship products, the South Korean tech giant is introducing more mobile products. Another mid-range 5G phone is available plus a new tablet and a health tracker. Meet the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Tab A7, and the Galaxy Fit 2. The company is marking a new era of innovation with a virtual experience. With most of the world spending more time at home, the right gadgets and technologies are necessary. A ‘Life Unstoppable’ experience is possible with Samsung with the numerous devices available.

There are plenty of intelligent and connected products recently announced but we’ll focus on the new phone, tablet, and fitness tracker. Starting with the Galaxy A42 5G, this mid-ranger already comes with 5G connectivity. With the market demanding more 5G phone options, it’s about time Samsung offers something new.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a decent 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, at least 1080p resolution, an under-screen fingerprint sensor, selfie camera under a waterdrop notch, and quad rear cameras. Obviously, this is a follow-up to the success of the Galaxy A51 5G.

This phone is said to be more affordable than its predecessor. If true, then it will be the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. We’ll know for sure later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a new Android tablet with a 10.4-inch display and quad speakers. It comes with Dolby Atmos support so audio is great. The 80% screen-to-body ratio and long-lasting 7040mAh battery are ideal for watching your favorites TV shows and movies. It only runs on Android 10 with One UI out of the box.

This was the tablet spotted on the Google Play Console back in July as the next mid-range slate. It could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with Adreno 610 GPU.

When it comes to pricing, Galaxy Tab A7 32GB WiFi-only could be EUR 235 ($278) as sighted on a website last month. The 32GB LTE is EUR 293 ($347). The 64GB Wi-Fi is EUR 266 ($315) and 64GB LTE is EUR 323 ($382).

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a new fitness tracker. It brings a larger display and a longer battery life. It can last up to 15 days on a single full charge. It may last up to three weeks depending on how you use the wearable device.

Like any fitness tracker, this one tracks the calories burned, distance, sleep patterns, and heart rate. It can detect five different types of physical fitness activities. Not much information has been provided but we can expect Samsung will share more in the coming days or weeks.