The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was Unpacked by the South Korean tech giant back in August. It was then shown off with more details early last month. This time around, we are learning about a new mid-range tablet in the form of the Galaxy Tab A7. This one is now ready in the US via Samsung.com and from top retailers in the country. It’s a worthy alternative if you think the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Pro are too pricey for you.

The Android tablet comes with a vivid screen plus a sleek design and is ready to deliver an excellent mobile performance. It is ideal for the whole family from the parents to the young children who may need a reliable device for work, school, or entertainment.

The tablet boasts a premium metal design and is very lightweight at only 7mm. It comes with a new quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos plus a WUXGA+ display. There is a 5MP selfie camera so you can make and receive video calls.

Samsung has made sure this Galaxy Tab A7 works with other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem. This means it can work seamlessly with your Galaxy smartphone, wearable, and other smart home gadgets. Feel free to take advantage of the Media Panel to control video on screen and Auto Hotspot.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 runs on 3GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and 64GB onboard storage. It is great for multitasking and mobile gaming with the hardware and the large 7040mAh battery with Samsung’s Fast Charging tech.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for purchase. The starting price is $229.99. Choose between the Gold and Drak Gray color variant. Amazon is selling a Silver Galaxy Tab A7 as an exclusive offer.