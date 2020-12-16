A new Snapdragon 600 series mobile processor has just been introduced by Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 678 is the newest mid-range chipset that can bring high-speed mobile connection and impressive overall performance to upcoming smartphones from different OEMs. Qualcomm describes the new Snapdragon SoC as able to bring “advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide.” With this new processor, we can expect more mid-rangers will be able to deliver more impressive mobile experiences.

Snapdragon 678 is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 675 processor from 2018. This one comes with a Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU. The mobile processor allows longer battery life, more immersive entertainment, and dynamic photography and videography features.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 comes with Qualcomm Spectra 50L ISP for better mobile photography. Together with whatever camera is on a phone, it can capture all the right details and colors. It also makes use of the 3rd generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine plus other photography functions like Laser Autofocus, Low-Light Capture, and Portrait Mode.

Snapdragon 678 offers much faster graphics rendering, thanks to Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. Mobile gaming is next-lexel with Qualcomm.

Upload and download speeds an also be faster as made possible by a Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem. This means, downloading or uploading can be done in increased capacity.