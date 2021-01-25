A new Galaxy Tab may be announced soon and it could be known as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. It’s more than welcome as a worthy addition to the Galaxy Tab S family. The Lite model will be another upper mid-range Android tablet. We’re not sure about the name but the device could also be known as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8e. As with the other Galaxy Tab S7 versions, this one too may arrive in WiFi-only, with LTE, or with 5G connectivity. This means the prices will be different with the 5G variant as the most expensive.

The idea of a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite was shared by a source. The new tablet variants will be known as SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B or SM-T736N.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite may also be joined by a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Plus or Galaxy Tab S7 Lite XL before the Galaxy Tab S8 series is introduced. We believe it’s only a matter of time.

Samsung may also be focusing more on the tablet market especially since more people need them. These days, more people stay home whether for work or school because of the pandemic. We have seen how much technology is needed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Details

This Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8e variant will look similar to the other Galaxy Tab S7 tablets. The specs or features may be lower. The price will definitely be lower too.

When it comes to public release, we’re expecting it will be out in the first half of the year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was announced in April 2020. Let’s wait and see if the South Korean tech giant will make an early announcement.