It didn’t take long for people to start tearing down the new Samsung flagship – the Galaxy S8 – and uploading their videos on YouTube. One of our favorite testers is “JerryRigEverything”, and we go to his YouTube channel for durability tests and teardowns. He has one for the Galaxy S8, and he might have discovered an unannounced feature on the S8’s front camera.

JerryRigEverything’s teardown video is linked below, and you might want to watch it just so you understand that if something is broken or needs replacing on your Samsung Galaxy S8, it’s not a hopeless case. In fact, once you get under the glass back panel (the difficult part), everything is easy peasy.

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s main camera has “optical image stabilization” (OIS) and it’s meant to stabilize images especially when you’re taking photos while moving your smartphone. The OIS system makes small movements and adjustments so that the images are clearer. On the teardown, starting at around 3:40 in the video, you will see that there is a similar OIS-like system on the front-facing camera.

The tester actually tested if there was some evidence of OIS while the phone was turned on and using the front-facing camera, but it seems that if there is a stabilization system for the front camera, it’s not turned on at the moment.