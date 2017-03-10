We’ve mentioned a number of things about the upcoming Galaxy S8 phone. We’ve also seen several leaked images and hands-on videos together with numerous rumors and speculations. The device is already being compared to other units like the iPhone, Galaxy Note 7, and other Samsung flagships. On May 29, we’ll definitely know the final details and get our hands on one as the phone will be officially unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to include not only iris recognition but also facial recognition as another layer of biometric security. This is according to a recent report published by the Korea Economic Daily yesterday. The article mentioned that the new layer is because of some limits of the fingerprint scanner, as well as, the iris scanner that was first used on the Galaxy Note 7.

The new scanner is described to work faster in unlocking the phone in about less than 0.01 seconds. This comes as a new feature which is unheard of until this week. Interestingly, Apple is also rumored to use facial recognition to replace the fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 8.

Samsung is currently testing the prototypes with facial recognition and should be ready in a couple of weeks. Market release will be worldwide starting April 21 with pre-orders opening on April 10. We’re excited to see if Samsung will ever meet its 60 million unit goal.

VIA: The Investor