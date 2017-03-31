Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and with the Galaxy duo are a number of other products and services. We’ve seen the Samsung Connect HOME, Samsung Connect app, Samsung DeX Station, as well as, the rebranded Samsung Health and improved Samsung Pay. We’re expecting more related announcements especially those pertaining to the Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition.

In case you missed it, the South Korea tech giant is set to release the S8 and S8+ loaded with a suite of Microsoft apps like Office, Outlook, Cortana, and OneDrive among others. The phones are actually now open for pre-order in the United States before the April 21 market sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available on Microsoft Store locations and top mobile carriers like AT&T, MetroPCS, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. There is no formal announcement about this “Microsoft Edition” but we’re assuming this is the variant optimized with the popular Microsoft features and services. This is an advantage because it means you don’t have to purchase the apps.

Microsoft apps are usually free but offers in-app purchases for access to more features. Samsung describes this special edition as device customization to bring Microsoft-developed applications to more devices. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Microsoft Edition phones will be ready for $749.99 and $849.99. We’re not just sure if this variant will be sold outside US stores.

VIA: ZDNet, SlashGear