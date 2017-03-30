Samsung didn’t disappoint its fans as the company unveiled not only the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ but also a slew of other products and services. There’s also the Dex Station which brings the Android phone to desktop. We already know when the Galaxy duo will arrive in the US. Of course, we already got a quick hands-on feature.

At the Unpacked 2017 event yesterday, the South Korean tech giant also unveiled Samsung Connect. It’s something very similar to Google WiFi, offering a more efficient and faster smart home ecosystem. It works from one app where you can monitor and control all your smart devices and related services. This one also delivers automatic connectivity, easy setup, and convenient device integration. Simply put, Samsung Connect is an easy-to-use IoT ecosystem as described by the company.

Samsung Connect is customizable, unified, and simple. From a single app, you can easily set up and manage your devices. Check the settings and make profiles for each family member. The clean user interface offers a seamless experience for everyone who needs to connect to his SmartThings devices.

Customization is important and this Samsung Connect lets you personalize rules and commands. It’s up to you how you will use your smart devices and control them. Those SmartThings IoT devices of yours will only increase in number so better set up your preferences and settings. You can do that from one screen and set notifications and alerts to your smartphone or TV if you want to be reminded regularly. Customizing your smart home setup also improves connectivity and security.

Samsung Connect includes a unified app where you can access every device from one place. Change settings, check the status of your gadgets, and monitor your connected home right on your smartphone. This app comes pre-loaded on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ but you can also download it from the Google Play Store.

Samsung Connect is also available on select 2017 Samsung VD/DA products. More SmartThings and other devices from Samsung will be compatible with Samsung Connect in the near future. Plans for compatibility with other third-party IoT devices and services are also in the works so let’s wait and see.

SOURCE: Samsung