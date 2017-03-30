Sitting in the doctor’s waiting room is probably one of the most time-wasting and soul crushing things that some people have to go through, only for the doctor to tell us we just have a cold. We always knew that eventually we’ll get to the point where you can consult through your mobile device. The newly-rebranded and reformatted Samsung Health is bringing that dream one step closer with their Ask an Expert (AAE) Telehealth Services, available in selected countries.

The AAE feature comes with the brand new Samsung Health which was announced when the Galaxy S8 was launched a couple of days ago. Through the app, you can have a conversation with the over 1,200 board certified licensed physicians that are part of the network. Initial cost for your “visit” is $59 without insurance coverage but eventually, companies will probably cover telehealth services as well so it might be less. You will also be able to get written prescriptions from the physician you’re consulting with, if needed.

Aside from that, the new Samsung Health app brings new features like personalized insights, social capabilities and of course a new UI. The “Me” section brings access to more than 100 different lifestyle, food, and fitness trackers. It also has the Health Insights section which analyzes your activities and gives you tips on how to improve and reach your fitness goals. There is a Discover section where you can find all the latest news and information regarding health-related content.

Samsung Health can be integrated with smartphones and smartwatches and even with other connected home systems and Internet of Things devices like heart rate monitors, weight scales, and medical instruments. It is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4 and above, but certain features depends on the device’s hardware and also on the user’s location.

SOURCE: Samsung