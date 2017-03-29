Here’s when and where you can get the Galaxy S8 in the US [UPDATE]

Samsung has finally unboxed the Galaxy S8 and S8+. They are pretty much what we’ve expected it to be, give or take one or two features that didn’t make the cut. But now that (almost) all the features and details have been revealed, the next question on fans’ and interested buyers’ minds will probably “how do i get my hands on one?” Here’s the low down on the availability of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ in the US.

Unsurprisingly, US carriers are standing up to be counted. That includes AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straighs Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon. But those who prefer buying their own device, Samsung’s newest champions will also be available from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and the SamsungShop app. Pre-orders start 12:01 EDT on 30th March but the Galaxy S8 won’t be shipping until 21st April. The only colors available in the Us will be Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver.

The Galaxy S8 won’t be coming alone, however. The new Gear VR with Controller will also be available on April 21 with a full price of $129.99. The Controller will also be available for purchase by its lonesome self for $39.99 starting that same date.

Of course, there are also promos to be had. Early birds, that is, those who pre-order a Galaxy S8 or S8+, will get a free Gear VR with Controller as well as some VR content to make it worthwhile. A special premium bundle will also be available for $99, a bundle that will include a Controller, a 256 GB microSD card, and AKG Bluetooth headphones, a value of $550. All promos only last while supplies last so you better hurry if you really want a Galaxy S8 or its larger sibling badly.

Details about pricing are still pouring in and we’ll update this piece as soon as the latest information arrives.

UPDATE #1: Here are the price details so far

• AT&T – The Galaxy S8 can be purchased for $25 for 30 months on AT&T Next. The Galaxy S8+ will be available with a price tag of $28.34 also for 30 months on AT&T Next.

• MetroPCS – The Galaxy S8 can be purchased for $729. No Galaxy S8+.

• T-Mobile – The Galaxy S8 will have a $30 down and $30/month for 24 months on a Equipment Installment Plan or $0 down and $33/month on JUMP! On Demand (FRP: $750). The Gala S8+ will be available with $130 down and $30/month for 24 months on EIP as well as JUMP! On Demand (FRP: $850)

• Verizon Wireless – The Galaxy S8 will cost $30 per month for 24 months ($720 retail price). The Galaxy S8+ will go for $35 per month for 24 months ($840 retail price).