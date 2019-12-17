Another day, another leak about the Galaxy S11. The launch date is drawing closer so expect more information will be shared or leaked. In less than two months, we’ll get to know what the new Galaxy S11 series is all about. We know it will be an improved version of the Galaxy Note 10 sans the S-Pen support. It will also be a glimpse of the future Galaxy Note 11. We believe the phone will have an advanced camera system and will even include a 108MP sensor, 8K video recording, and a 5x optical zoom.

Several image renders and videos have already surfaced on the web but here is another one that tells us the phone will definitely be camera-centric. Thanks again to Ice Universe for the image and information. The image shows the rear camera system of the Galaxy S11+ which appears to have three cameras in a vertical orientation.

The camera module is on the left of the rear panel. It’s not square but a rectangular camera setup. These cameras are the ultra-wide-angle lens, the main camera, and a periscope zoom lens. There may be a Time of Flight sensor (ToF) and the standard flash.

We doubt the camera setup on the Galaxy S11+ will be far from the Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11. There is also a possibility of a quad-camera system and maybe dual selfie shooters. To review, here’s what’s we know about the Galaxy S11 camera system: periscope optical zoom camera, super-advanced cameras, larger batteries, exclusive and custom 109MP sensor, 8K video recording at 30 fps, Bright Night Sensor, and laser autofocus.