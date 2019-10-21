Before Samsung launches the Galaxy S11 first quarter next year, we hope the fingerprint recognition issue on the Galaxy S10 series will be fixed. An earlier software update was released to improve the issue but some unit owners have reported to still experience problems on the in-display sensor. We’ve been waiting for another patch after the South Korean tech giant acknowledged the bug last week. There was no official statement until over the weekend. Finally, Samsung has something to say about the fingerprint recognition issue.

The company has officially informed the public about reports of a fingerprint issue that is not only affecting the Galaxy S10 but also other models that have the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. What usually happens is that the on-screen sensor unlocks the phone after a 3D pattern is recognized. Such patterns appear on silicone screens. Samsung has advised users of the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, and Note 10+ to “remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints.”

Front screen covers must not be used on the mentioned devices until a software patch is released. It’s already in the works and is said to be out as early as this week.

Samsung is simply saying, don’t use screen covers for the phone, at least, not yet. It’s understandable but we’re thinking we’ll just cut the screen cover and leave the part where the on-screen fingerprint sensor is open.

Read the full statement below:

Regarding recent reports of a fingerprint recognition issue affecting certain Galaxy devices, we would like to inform our customers of the following information.

This issue involved ultrasonic fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.

To prevent any further issues, we advise that Galaxy Note10/10+ and S10/S10+/S10 5G users who use such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints.

If you currently use front screen protective covers, to ensure optimum fingerprint scanning, please refrain from using this cover until your device has been updated with a new software patch.

A software update is planned to be released as early as next week, and once updated, please be sure to scan your fingerprint in its entirety, so that all portions of your fingerprint, including the center and corners have been fully scanned.

Thank you for your patience and we will strive to continuously improve product and service experiences for our users.