We’re not strangers to seeing phone cases and other accessories earlier than a product’s official launch. Leaks abound so we no longer wonder if a new flagship will be unveiled. It’s only a matter of time before a formal announcement but before that happens, expect more speculations and furthers leaks. Such is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S10. Of course, it’s the South Korean tech giant’s 10th Anniversary flagship offering so we’re anticipating that it will be awesome–all four variants.

The idea of four models isn’t confirmed yet but we have details about the Galaxy S10, S10+, and the S10 Lite. These three have been sighted several times already and as early as April when the display specs were finalized.

Yesterday’s report talked about how the Samsung Galaxy S10 may still arrive with a headphone jack. A Galaxy S10 Plus phone image shows a cutout camera while screen sizes have been previewed. New trademarks were filed and more Galaxy phone with three cameras leaked online in images.

Today, we’re being given a new glimpse of the next-gen Galaxy S premium phone as Samsung Galaxy S10 Cases have just been listed on Mobile Fun. There are a total of seven listings. They are as follows:

• Olixar ArmourDillo Samsung Galaxy S10 Protective Case – Black ($10.99)

• Olixar ArmourDillo Samsung Galaxy S10 Protective Case – Blue ($10.99)

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S10 Gel Case – Blue ($5.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S10 Gel Case – Solid Black ($5.49)

• Olixar NovaShield Samsung Galaxy S10 Bumper Case – Black ($13.99)

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy S10 Case – 100% Clear ($7.49)

• Olixar Primo Genuine Leather Universal Pouch Wallet Case – Black ($21.49)

We don’t think Mobile Fun will pull out the pages. It’s really very early as the products are not in stock yet. You can choose ‘Add to Cart’ but you will have to wait for the market release.

VIA: MobileFun