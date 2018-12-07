More Galaxy S10-related news are coming especially this month as the year comes to an end. The next-gen Galaxy will also be the 10th Anniversary premium flagship model from the South Korean tech giant so we’re expecting it to be special. We already know there will be four variants with one offering 5G support and one with a flat screen. We’ve also seen several renders but this is the first time we’re sharing with you photos of the actual phone.

This is the closest we have to the real thing. We believe the three-camera setup as Samsung tries to beat Huawei’s P20 Pro and Mate 20 series.

The Samsung Galaxy phone with three cameras at the back is most likely the Galaxy S10. It’s not the Galaxy A8s nor the Galaxy A9 Pro because that one has four rear shooters.

Actually, the device could be the Galaxy S10 Plus because the S10 is said to only have a dual rear camera setup. The two images above appear to be two devices. Check the sizes of the lens.

The image on the right was lifted from Weibo but the other one was sent to our friends over on SlashGear. An anonymous tipster shared the photo and we have no idea where it’s from.

VIA: SlashGear