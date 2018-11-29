Samsung is working on the Galaxy S10 harder than ever. We’re sure of that because the S10 will be the 10th Anniversary Galaxy S flagship phone. There may be four variants with one launching together with the upcoming Galaxy X foldable phone. Much has been said about the S10 as early as April and we know the different variants will continue to be a favorite subject in gadget town. Different variants have been benchmarked already while early certifications have also been granted.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will definitely be an improved version of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The four rumored variants are different in many ways. One will have a flat display while the S10 and S10+ will have Infinity Display while the fourth variant will boast 5G support.

When it comes to RAM and built-in storage, the Galaxy S10 will have more. We’re looking at 10GB RAM as starting point with 12GB RAM as the high-specced model or the S10 Plus. Nothing has been confirmed yet but GF Securities shares the possibility.

Other features of the future Galaxy S10 phones include four cameras at the back, and a front camera cutout for the selfie shooter. There’s also the much-anticipated Ultrasonic Fingerprint reader.

We’ll know for sure the official details and specs at the MWC 2019 in February. Cross your fingers that they won’t be quickly overshadowed by the Galaxy foldable phone.

VIA: SlashGear