Samsung has been releasing OS and software updates the past few weeks. The South Korean tech giant is on a roll as it keeps its promises and stays on schedule. Recently, the Android 10 OS has been rolling out to a number of Galaxy smartphones. There was the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A70, Galaxy M31, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet being updated to the latest Android version. Even the old Samsung Galaxy S2 received Android 10 albeit unofficially.

The next device to receive the Android 10 update is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It’s not clear if it will come with One UI 2.1. We learned Android 10 one was ready for the Galaxy Note 9 phones in the US as early as February. It included DeX for PC support for the Note 9 and Galaxy S9. The stable build was released in India and the UK while the beta version was released for the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 units.

The update has been ready since last year although several testings were needed to be done. The One UI update is still a possibility but what we really want is for it to happen.

People have been asking about it. Some are saying there is no plan to do it but there really is a demand for the Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 update. It’s the last custom Android skin exclusive from Samsung.

Interestingly, there have been information before that said One UI 2.1 will also be ready to bring some camera updates like Pro mode for video, Night Hyperlapse, and Single Take. So when will Samsung release Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1? Your guess is as good as mine.