Yesterday’s schedule of release for the India and UK did not include the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. We’re not expecting the said update because the Note 8 will be older in a few months. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now ready for the Android 10 beta update. Actually, this is for other countries and regions because the beta build was earlier released for the United Kingdom and South Korea. Android 10 One UI 2.0 beta program is also now available in India and more places will get the same in the coming days and weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 beta delivers a number of fixes and new features. It’s only a beta version so hopefully, the final and official firmware will have all the issues fixed before the stable build is out. Watch out for the N960FXXU4ZSKH firmware version. Size is only 325MB but it already comes with the latest December 2019 security patch.

Notable issues include crashing of Samsung DeX UI, reboot after connecting to a hotspot, and reboots every time VPN runs. Those are fixed now with the latest Android 10 beta update. After this beta release, we can expect the stable release will also be available as with the Galaxy S10 series. It may be followed by the Galaxy Note 10 and this Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy Note 9’s beta program is slowly progressing but it should be over soon. Feedback and suggestions are very much welcome. The devs fix bugs right away so the build will be ready anytime. Check if the beta is available for download