While waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, here’s some good news about another Note model getting a stable version of the Android 10 OS. Our last related report was about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 getting the same one in Canada and the United States and in other key markets. The Android 10 stable build was ready to roll out for the Galaxy Note 10 but only now for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. We can expect a number of important things like Biometric API for the irises and more.

The Android 10 beta for the unlocked Galaxy S9 and Note 9 was made ready in the US early last month. The stable version is now available for beta users, at least, in India and the UK according to a post in Reddit.

The software update available brings One UI 2.0 plus the December 2019 security patch. Take note that beta users will be getting the stable build first. Non-beta testers will get the same soon but no information when exactly. We know it will happen this month so be patient.

The size of the stable build is only around 100MB. Samsung will appreciate more comments and feedback about this stable version so feel free to share them if you’ve been using Android 10 beta. You may notice the differences and new features.

Beta users are encouraged to update to the stable version. No more beta version will be released according to Samsung. If you’re on beta but live outside the UK or India, expect the same Android 10 stable version to roll out soon.