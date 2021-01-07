We don’t want to say we’re used to Samsung Galaxy flagships having issues. It’s actually normal for smartphones but, of course, we always expect more especially from the top mobile OEM. The Galaxy Note 20 is the latest premium flagship series from the company. It will soon be followed by the Galaxy S21. But before that happens, let’s see first how the Galaxy Note 20 is doing. We noted how Samsung has maximized optimization with the phone, particularly the Ultra variant, but there is nothing really groundbreaking.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has already received the Android 11 One UI 3.0. It’s already the stable release. More updates will roll out even after this latest update that includes the January 2021 security update.

The changelog lists a number of fixes including one that we have missed. Apparently, there is an issue with the fingerprint reader of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20–it can be fooled by screen protectors. There has been a bug on Galaxy Note 20 with screen protectors. Some users have encountered it. Fortunately, there is no hacking involved but there’s simply an abnormal behavior.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Vulnerability

Details are scarce but it tells us if the phone has a screen protector, the fingerprint scanner may not work properly as intended. The problem is actually similar to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10’s issue before. It’s very much different from the camera system getting foggy inside.

It’s a minor security problem that can be fixed. If you own a Galaxy Note 20, you may want to install the update so you won’t have to experience such problem. It can be avoided especially if you apply the update right away.