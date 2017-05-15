We first learned about the Galaxy J7 June last year when MetroPCS started offering the phone. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime was then introduced after a couple of months with an enhanced fingerprint sensor. As early as January, specs and features of the 2017 variant were leaked and Verizon officially rolled out the phone before Q1 was over. This time around, we’ve got word that the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will be arriving soon complete with a Mediatek processor, 32GB ROM, and 4GB RAM.

This Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is expected to be released in India where the South Korean tech giant is dominating with other Chinese OEM. The brand is directly competing with other successful phone makers such as Vivo, Xiaomi, and Oppo.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is another mid-range device that offers near premium specs from the 5.7-inch Full HD TFT screen to a 13MP rear camera, 13MP selfie shooter, 1.6GHz Octa-core processor, Smart Glow 2.0, 330mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone also features Samsung Pay Mini for a more convenient mobile payment while shopping.

Phone will be out in Gold or Black only. No information on availability and pricing yet but we’re assuming it won’t go over anything beyond $200.

