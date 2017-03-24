Apart from the LG G6, Verizon has also started to offer the new LG K20 and Samsung Galaxy J7. These two are the latest mid-range devices for those searching for new phones this Spring. LG’s new offering is a follow-up to last year’s K10. That one was tagged as a pretty and affordable smartphone and the K20 is no different. Meanwhile, the new Galaxy J7 (2017) was leaked earlier in January.

Both smartphone will will be offered in prepaid or postpaid plan under Verizon. The Samsung Galaxy J7 features a large 5.5-inch HD screen, 8MP camera, 16GB onboard memory (expandable up to 256GB), and a 3300mAh battery. This one is the 2017 version of the J7 that was first introduced last year.

The LG K20 comes with a 5.3-inch HD scree, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras, 2800mAh batt, plus an embedded fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. LG K20 also runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. Verizon will be giving a free 32GB microSD card or a $25 Google Play credit for whoever will get a LG K20. Retail price is $168 but you can get it for only $99.99 with a two-year activation or plan.

This is the first time we’re learning about the LG K20 but we’ve always known the other South Korean tech giant has more mass-tier K series phones in the works.

SOURCE: Verizon